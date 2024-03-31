WESTBROOK – Gladys DiFazio, 92, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on March 27, 2024.

She was born in Portland on Feb. 24, 1932, one of 13 children of Louis and Pamela (Nadeau) Moulton.

Gladys attended Portland schools and following high school worked for the American Can Company. During this time, she met John R. DiFazio of Portland’s Little Italy section and they were married on Jan. 14, 1952. After getting married, Gladys was an active homemaker raising eight children in Portland. She spent 42 years living on Munjoy Hill which she always considered her home and missed every day following her move to Westbrook in 2014.

Gladys enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, collecting elephants to add to her extensive collection and her computer, where she spent numerous hours connecting to her many family and friends on Facebook.

Gladys was predeceased by her parents; 11 siblings; her husband, John in 2001; her sons Samuel DiFazio and Daniel DiFazio; her grandchildren, twins Deanna and Daniel DiFazio and Collette Boure.

She is survived by her children, John and Laura DiFazio of Standish, daughter in-law, Bonnie DiFazio of Norway, Bernadette McNinch of Florida, Charles DiFazio of Westbrook, with whom she made her home, Kelley and Domenico Floridino of Florida, Gino DiFazio of Biddeford and Gina DiFazio of Westbrook. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; twin sister, Lorraine Wing of Portland, sister-in-law, Carmela DiFazio of Windham.

Gladys’s family will be forever grateful for the loving and devoted care by her daughter, Gina, and support provided by Julie and Kelly from Hospice of Southern Maine.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Gladys’ online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation New England Chapter, two organizations very dear to Gladys’s heart.

