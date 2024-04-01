A 45-year-old woman died Saturday after she was hit by a vehicle near the Walmart Supercenter in Palmyra, police said.

Heather Corey of Palmyra was crossing U.S. Route 2 at about 7:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Dodge minivan that was westbound, according to a statement issued Monday by Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey was later pronounced dead at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, where she had been taken by ambulance, Mitchell said.

The driver of the minivan was identified as Gerald Heskett, 80, of Palmyra, according to Mitchell. Heskett was not injured in the crash.

Corey was walking from the Walmart parking lot toward another store across the street, Mitchell said.

The section of U.S. Route 2 where the crash occurred has several lanes and a narrow traffic island separating eastbound and westbound traffic. It is a busy stretch of highway where pedestrians do not typically walk, Mitchell said. There is no crosswalk.

Police were still investigating the crash Monday, but speed and alcohol were not considered factors, Mitchell said. Deputy Jeffrey Brann is leading the investigation.

Mitchell said drone technology acquired recently by the Sheriff’s Office was used to investigate and recreate the crash.

The Newport Fire Department and Police Department and Northern Light Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

