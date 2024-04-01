The Portland school board’s finance committee on Monday night discussed potential changes to the superintendent’s $161 million budget for the 2024-25 school year.

The committee had voted by about 8 p.m to increase the budget by $401,044 so it could retain three teachers, two education technicians and one staff member to help students access internship and career opportunities.

But the committee had yet to discuss all potential additions and cuts to the budget by press time.

The initial proposal would have required a 6.85% tax increase on the school portion of the city budget and eliminated around 30 positions. The 6.85% tax increase would add $191.25 dollars a year to the tax bill of the owner of a $375,000 home.

Some positions the committee considered adding back into the budget include education technicians, staff to support multilingual and special education students, and staff to support curriculum creation.

The budget has gotten significant attention from the public. Since Superintendent Ryan Scallon’s initial budget presentation in early March, dozens of parents and educators have spoken up at school board meetings, most urging the district to retain programs and positions that would be cut or scaled back and to increase salaries for lower paid employees.

At a joint city and schools finance committee meeting last week, councilors including April Fournier, Anna Bullet, Roberto Rodriguez and Mayor Mark Dion said they worried about the district maintaining services with fewer staff and resources. Councilor Regina Phillips and Dion also raised concerns about putting too much pressure on taxpayers.

Monday night’s meeting comes in the middle of a challenging budget season for the Portland Public School District. Leaders have said the loss of federal COVID-19 funding, inflation and flat state funding are making it difficult this year to strike a balance between providing schools with sufficient resources and keeping the tax rate at a reasonable level.

But the finance committee doesn’t have the last say. The full board, City Council and Portland voters will all weigh in on the budget in the months to come.

The full school board is scheduled to hear and discuss the updated budget on Tuesday. The district’s finance committee will then discuss the changes with the city’s finance committee on Thursday. Then it goes back to the school board for a vote on April 9.

The City Council will vote the budget up or down on May 20 followed by the public vote on June 11.

