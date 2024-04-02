The death of a Bowdoin College student whose body was discovered Sunday morning in a parking area in Topsham has been ruled a suicide.

IF YOU NEED HELP If your life or someone else’s life is in immediate danger, dial 911. For immediate assistance during a mental health crisis, call or text the Maine 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 888-568-1112. For any other support or referrals, call the NAMI Maine Help Line at 800-464-5767 or email helpline@namimaine.org. Other Maine resources and referrals are available by calling 211. National resources are also available, by calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org.

Qingyang Zhan, 20, of Lafayette, California, who went by the name K, was a junior pursuing a double major in government and legal studies and Asian studies.

Topsham police Chief Marc Hagan said in a statement Tuesday that “all investigative facts and circumstances have led this agency to conclude that Qingyang took her own life on the morning of 3/31/24.”

Hagan said the state medical examiner’s office is still conducting a toxicology report, which could take up to eight weeks, but “barring any non-corroborating information … this investigation is considered closed.”

Police discovered Zhan’s body in a parking lot near the Frank J. Wood Bridge, which connects Brunswick and Topsham and is about a mile from the college campus.

Although police did not identify Zhan at the time, Bowdoin president Safa Zaki sent a letter to students and the community mourning her loss.

“Faculty members describe K as a bright and engaging presence, and many will remember her warmth and kindness,” Zaki wrote.

Zaki wrote that Zhan was born in Shanghai and had been living in the United States since 2019. Prior to attending Bowdoin, Zhan was a student at the Athenian School in Danville, California.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this beautiful young person and member of our Athenian community,” Athenian’s head of school Eric Niles said in an email. “On hearing the news, K’s Athenian teachers reflected on her maturity and gentle spirit. She had a sharp intellect and was a natural leader and a gifted musician. As a boarding student for much of her time at Athenian, the residential community was like a second family to her.

“For those who knew K, she loved her family fiercely. She had a deep impact on all of the communities she was part of during her short life. We are heartbroken and have her family in our thoughts.”

During her time at Bowdoin, Zhan helped found the Chinese Students Association, was active in the Asian Student Association, and was a musician who played piano and guitar in the Bowdoin Concert Band. She also was a learning assistant with the college’s Baldwin Center for Learning and Teaching.

Bowdoin students who spoke about Zhan’s death on Monday – before it was ruled a suicide – said the news was heartbreaking and a lot of faculty members were encouraging students to seek out community as they processed the loss of a classmate. The on-campus counseling service at the private school of 1,900 students planned to stay open until 7 p.m., two hours later than usual, for the remainder of the week to offer support.

College officials did not immediately respond to a media inquiry Tuesday after Zhan’s death was ruled a suicide.

Her death is the second suicide of a Bowdoin student in the last four years. Theo Danzig, a 21-year-old from New York City, was found dead in an off-campus apartment in October 2021.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, behind accidental injury, which includes motor vehicle accidents.

