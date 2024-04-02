Wed.  4/3  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  Zoom

Wed.  4/3  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  4/4  5 p.m.  City/School Finance Committees  Zoom

Thu.  4/4  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  City Hall

Thu.  4/4  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  4/8  5 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Tue.  4/9  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Tue.  4/9  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  4/9  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Tue.  4/9  5:30 p.m.  HHS/Public Safety  Zoom

Wed.  4/10  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  City Hall

Wed.  4/10  5 p.m.  Sustainability/Transportation  Zoom

Wed.  4/10  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review  Zoom

