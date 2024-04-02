Wed. 4/3 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland Zoom
Wed. 4/3 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 4/4 5 p.m. City/School Finance Committees Zoom
Thu. 4/4 5 p.m. Parks Commission City Hall
Thu. 4/4 6 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 4/8 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Tue. 4/9 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Zoom
Tue. 4/9 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 4/9 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Tue. 4/9 5:30 p.m. HHS/Public Safety Zoom
Wed. 4/10 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission City Hall
Wed. 4/10 5 p.m. Sustainability/Transportation Zoom
Wed. 4/10 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Zoom
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.