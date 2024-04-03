AUGUSTA — A bill sponsored by state Sen. Tim Nangle, a Democrat from Windham, was enacted by the Legislature and sent to the desk of Gov. Janet Mills on Tuesday.

Mills has 10 days to act on L.D. 2101 — an act to strengthen the state’s shoreland zoning enforcement. The governor’s office confirmed Wednesday that she is expected to sign the bill into law, pointing out that the administration — through the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry — testified in favor of the bill earlier this year.

The legislation gives enforcement authority on new permits, restoration of shoreland and allows municipalities and the Land Use Planning Commission the right to place a lien on property with unresolved violations.

Nangle, who also represents the town of Raymond, was asked by residents to introduce the bill after two years of legal wrangling over a series of shoreland zoning violations issued against Auburn businessman Donald Buteau and his real estate holding firm, Management Controls, LLC.

Last month Raymond, Buteau and two other of his contractors agreed to settle the case. The settlement involves paying the town’s attorney fees, a fine and restoration of the lakefront. Specifics of the settlement, including the amount of the fine and the cost of restoration are being withheld until a Select Board meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting originally had been set for Thursday but was canceled due to an expected storm this week.

Once signed by Mills, the bill will become law 90 days after the end of the current legislative session, which is April 17.

