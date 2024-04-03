Orange fliers posted around downtown Portland warning of changes to city parking regulations are fake, the city said Wednesday.

The fliers, which pretend to be from the city’s parking division, warned that in “high tourism areas” and “during peak months,” parking rules would change.

The changes laid out on the fake fliers include increased meter prices, higher fines, and parking spots designated for out-of-state vehicles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Portland (the original one) (@cityportland)

“The City of Portland Parking Division had nothing to do with these distributed flyers and we are removing them ASAP,” a real notice from the city read. “No such adjustment to residential permits has been approved, nor is it even being discussed.”

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the city doesn’t have any idea who is behind the fliers, but they believe it may have been an April Fools’ Day joke.

“That’s unfortunate because it has caused more work for our staff and a lot of confusion and concern amongst residents,” said Grondin. She said parking control officers have been dispatched to remove the fliers from around the city.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: