‘The common good’: Maine VFW honors Harpswell teacher for fostering civic engagement

Xavier Kane and Emmett Stuart, two students in Abby Svenson’s fifth grade class at Harpswell Community School, worked together to fold an American flag on a rainy Wednesday afternoon in February. Xavier held two corners high off the ground while Emmett concentrated on carefully turning and folding the fabric to form a compact triangle.

They have done this before, many times over the course of the school year. But it’s never by rote. They, along with every other student in the room, have learned what the flag represents — not just their country, but those who fought for it. Not just history, but freedom.

Lessons like these that engage students with concepts of civic responsibility, patriotism, and democratic values are the reason Svenson was named the State of Maine Elementary School Teacher of the Year by the Department of Maine Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“For me, being a patriot means not just thinking of what would be good for me, but what do I think would benefit all groups of people,” Svenson said in an interview during a break in her school day. “And no one should be excluded. I always come back to the common good.”

A ‘role model teacher’

Svenson was nominated for the VFW award by school social worker Catherine Webbert, who called Svenson a “role model teacher” for the welcoming environment she creates in her classroom, and for how she expands on the required curriculum in a way that encourages students to engage with history.

Svenson first won at the post level. According to Roger Stevens, commander of VFW Post 2197 in Topsham, “when we read through (her resume), we felt that she was more than qualified. She’s really an amazing woman, a great teacher.”

Svenson proceeded to win the district prize and, in January, learned that she had taken top honors in the state and become a finalist for the national award.

According to the VFW website, the Smart/Maher National Citizenship Education Teacher Award was established in 1999 to recognize certified K-12 teachers for promoting citizenship education. There is no military service requirement. Candidates can be nominated by anyone, including family and community members.

Winners of the national awards at the elementary, middle and high school levels will be announced at the VFW convention in Lexington, Kentucky, in July. Each will receive $1,000 toward their professional development and an additional $1,000 for their school, as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to the convention.

Harpswell Community School Principal Anita Hopkins called the award “recognition for a great job done,” citing Svenson’s commitment to her students and her conscientious approach to curriculum development. Svenson is the fifth grade representative to the district’s Social Studies Curriculum Committee, responsible for designing the units taught throughout the year.

“Even more so in the times that we’re in, I think it’s important for kids to know … the facts about our history and how we got to where we are and how we can continue to live up to the ideals our country was founded on,” Hopkins said. “And I think that Abby (provides) that in really thoughtful ways.”