Dave Coulier is sharing the “audio hug” he received from dear friend and “Full House” co-star Bob Saget, shortly before the comedian’s sudden death in early 2022.

The 64-year-old “Full House Rewind” host shared the touching voicemail on the latest episode of his podcast, on which he was joined by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo.

“The biggest hugger I ever knew was Bob Saget. He hugged everyone. If you were going through a tough time, Bob was there for you,” Coulier said.

“When my brother, Danny, took his own life in 2021, Bob was the first person who called me and left a voicemail. It was an audio hug. I loved Bob and he loved me too,” he continued. “I’d like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me, and maybe someday, you can pass along the same kind of compassion to someone you love.”

“I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here – 24/7, right now, right here. I love you, Dave,” Saget said in the voicemail. “I’m so sorry, Dave. … Just call me anytime. It doesn’t have to be now. It can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

Coulier and Saget, who played Joey and Danny respectively on the beloved 1990s sitcom, had been close friends since they were on the comedy circuit in early adulthood.

“We got to struggle together and we got to be successful together. And we were so tight as far as the comedy world,” Coulier told Rizzo, noting he “was my comfort food in a lot of ways.”

Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel bed in early January 2022, having died of head trauma following a comedy show. He was 65.

