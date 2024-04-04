Saturday night’s show at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath is a sell-out.

Lucky fans of legendary singer-songwriter Martin Sexton who decided to get their tickets early are up for an amazing evening of soul, country, rock and blues.

A word of caution, however, from Marketing Director Sara Moore. Beware of possible online scammers who claim they have tickets you can buy from them. The only way to purchase tickets is directly from the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street (207-442-8455).

Rolling Stone called Sexton’s work “a suitcase full of heartfelt songs,” an apt description of his talent for blending words and sounds that have earned him a longtime following from music lovers across the country.

Growing up in Syracuse, New York, he was one of 12 children in a working-class Irish-American family. He got his first acoustic guitar at the age of 14.

He began performing in later years after moving to Boston where he played open mic nights and self-produced demo recordings called “In the Journey.” He launched his own record label, Kitchen Table Records, followed by a concert album, Live Wide Open.

His 2023-2024 tour has taken him across North America in support of his latest EP 2020 Vision (produced by 3-time Grammy nominee John Alagia) as well as reinventing his own classics for these critically acclaimed solo performances.

Still fiercely independent, headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex, Sprung and in numerous films. But critics agree it’s his incendiary live shows, honest lyrics and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for a new experience every time.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of the show. For more information, call 207-442-845, log on to chocolatechurcharts.org, or stop by 804 Washington Street Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, April 7, take a break from shoveling show and enjoy an afternoon matinee featuring KindKids, one of the arts center’s most popular family and children’s shows.

KindKids Music is a dynamic duo with original music, puppets, and a highly interactive performance for all ages. Rob Duquette and Amanda Panda share their tools for developing emotional resilience, fostering kindness and encouraging wellness – all while making music and having fun.

The show begins at 2 p.m. in the Annex. This is a “pay what you can” performance, with suggested donations of $5, $10, or $15 gratefully accepted.

Paula McKenney is a retired newspaper editor and a volunteer at the Chocolate Church.

