SPRINGVALE – Ruth D. (Kich) Porter, of Springvale, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous, two-year cancer battle.

Ruth served as the Finance Director for the Township of Scarborough and was its first female department head. She began her 42-year career in the finance department on an auspicious day, her mother’s birthday, July 28, 1980. During her tenure as Scarborough’s Finance Director, Ruth implemented many policies which enhanced, streamlined, and ensured compliance with rules and regulations. She put together the first computerized financial management system and helped create the initial financial and personnel policies and procedures that in many instances are now state and federal mandated including welcome and exit processes.

Ruth’s directorial oversight led the Town of Scarborough to receive the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) as part of their Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Finance Reporting. The prestigious honor has been awarded each consecutive year since 2005 and is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Throughout her career, Ruth has been active in the field beyond the walls of her office. In 1984, she was a founding member of the Maine Government Finance Officers Association (MEGFOA) serving on the executive board from 1984-1988 and again from 1994-2019. She also held other leadership roles as part of MEGFOA: Vice President from 1999-2000, President from 2000-2001, and Secretary/Treasurer for most of the other years.

Her achievements with MEGFOA expanded past her participation on their board. She joined the New England States Government Finance Officers Association Executive Board (NESGFOA) in 2011 until 2021. Additionally, Ruth was a mentor for the GFOA Women’s Public Finance Network for a few years, mentoring new Finance Directors.

On top of all these professional achievements, Ruth was a devoted mother raising their children with John on “the Ridge”, Columbus Day trips to the mountains and summer trips to the beach and lake. With her grandson there were dozens of his school performances and sporting events, as well as enjoying movies together at the theater.

After her retirement, Ruth bravely took on her cancer treatments as well joyously celebrating what she loved about Maine with her family: the fall colors; the seasonal changes; the ponds, beaches, and oceanfront; enjoying Maine’s pristine air and areas of untouched, natural beauty. She loved plays and musicals and attended productions at the Ogunquit Playhouse, The Music Hall in Portsmouth, and the Sanford Performing Arts Centers.

She will be remembered and missed by her many co-workers and employees, present and past, with whom she worked side-by-side. Toasts will be raised by longtime school friends with whom she spent many great times laughing, reminiscing, sharing dinners and lunches: Terri, Gloria, and Diane (aka the “four musketeers”).

Ruth is survived by John, her loving husband of 40 years; son Jacot, daughters Jessie and Jillian; and grandson, Tyson. Also, three brothers and two sisters, George and Mary Ann of California, Judy and Bill of Illinois, Ann and Jim of New York, John and Diane of Georgia, and Frank and Joanne of Maine, and her brother-in-law, Lester; and many Porter and Kich nieces, nephews; and extended family.

Visiting hours will be Friday, April 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery the following week.

To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory

of Ruth D. Porter to

New England Cancer Specialists in Kennebunk online at http://www.newenglandcancerspecialists.org/financial-support or the

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough

online at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/donate.

