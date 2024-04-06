KENNEBUNK – Mary Anne O. Trask, 86, of Saco, affectionately known as Anne, passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Huntington Commons in Kennebunk.

She was born in Livermore Falls on Sept. 8, 1937, a daughter of Alphonse and Marion (Fournier) Roy. She graduated from Jay High School, class of 1954.

After high school, Anne was employed as a secretary for GH Bass for several years. She met her husband Spencer at the A & W in Wilton and they were married on June 11, 1960. The couple lived in Kittery and relocated to Ferry Beach in Saco in 1962. Once the children were in school, Anne worked for CK Burns and Saco Middle School, retiring in 1999.

Anne had many interesting hobbies. She was a Boston Red Sox fan, reader of Stephen King books and did some gardening. She loved animals, especially dogs, did some horseback riding and even had ducks at her self-made pond.

She was predeceased by her husband Spencer Trask on Sept. 27, 1987, and by one brother Roger Roy and wife Montress.

She is survived by four children, Lynne Sheehan and husband David, Shari Trask, Barbara Steva and husband Eric and Peter Trask. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Amanda Cummings, Jennifer Thibodeau, Brian “B.” Thibodeau, Spencer Lagerstrom, Owen Lagerstrom, Jacob Steva, Ben Steva, Katy Chin and Tucker Trask; three great grandchildren Aiden, Madison and Alex; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2024, with a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Anne’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous