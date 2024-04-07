POWNAL – Virginia Manning Holden passed away unexpectedly at home in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2024.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday April 13 at 11 a.m. Location is the South Freeport United Church of Christ at

98 South Freeport Rd., South Freeport. Reception to follow, in the Community Room.

