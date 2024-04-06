Regarding the March 27 article (“Committee backs extending background checks, waiting period for gun purchases”), I am finally hopeful that Maine will take some reasonable action to prevent tragedies like the one that finally came to Maine in Lewiston last year.
I don’t understand why Republicans oppose controlling the abuse of guns. I understand the Second Amendment and the right to own and use guns, but the many mass shootings we’ve seen in our country prove that guns are being abused by some. It’s time to honor gun owners who use their weapons responsibly.
Victoria Adams
Kennebunk
