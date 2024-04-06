I was sitting around minding my own business when I heard on the news that the proposed new Maine flag was in trouble.

The vaunted state bureaucracy wants to put a two-year moratorium on the new flag. Supposedly it needs more research by, you know what? Another committee: a vexillologist, a graphic artist and a supporting cast of additional citizens.

I will leave you to your own devices to Google the title of “vexillologist” and perhaps you will be as amazed as I. This committee will theoretically thrash out what shade of tan or beige the background color should be, then how blue the North Star should be, and finally what type and style of coniferous tree should be planted thereupon. I believe this flag idea is supposed to represent the original 1910 version. Do we not know what that original flag looked like?

We already have a plethora of these 1910 Maine state flag designs on flags, hats, T-shirts, coffee mugs, stickers and an astounding number of other items and trinkets. You see them all over the place, clearly recognized and accepted by Maine’s citizenry. My question thus must be: How can it possibly require two years to settle on a new design for a flag?

Might there be just a few more pressing matters for us to focus on?

Ted Simanek

Weld

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »