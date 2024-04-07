Just over 42,000 households remained without power Sunday morning after last week’s two-day nor’easter, with restoration efforts possibly stretching into Tuesday, according to Central Maine Power.

The CMP website stated that 42,559 customers in 10 of Maine’s 16 counties still had not regained power as of early Sunday afternoon, noting that they had restored service to almost 90% of their customers. York County showed the most outages remaining, with 13,139 customers still affected, followed by Cumberland and Oxford counties, with 11,867 and 7,806 remaining outages, respectively.

Lincoln County had 3,582 customers still affected, according to CMP, with 2,740 outages in Androscoggin County, 2,397 in Sagadahoc County and 285 in Kennebec County. Franklin, Knox, and Waldo counties each had fewer than 25 outages still reported. Overnight efforts restored power to about 25,000 statewide, as CMP had listed nearly 70,000 customers without power as of Saturday night.

The CMP website notes that the company has 1,100 line crew aided by almost 600 tree crews working Sunday to restore power. They expected that outages in the Greater Portland area, Eastern Cumberland County and Augusta area would be repaired Sunday.

Outages in the Greater Lewiston-Auburn and Greater Brunswick areas will likely have power restored by at least Monday, CMP said, while customers in York County, Southern Oxford County and Western Cumberland County will have power by at least Tuesday. Some customers who need their own service lines repaired may take longer than the company’s estimated restoration times.

The company said they’ve restored power to more than 330,000 customers since the storm. Versant Power, which had 16,000 customers lose power last Thursday, reported no storm-related outages as of Sunday.

According to Kennebec Light and Power District’s website, all their customers had power restored by late Saturday morning.

