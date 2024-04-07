PORTLAND – Anita Geary, 86, of Portland, passed away in Venice, Fla. on Feb. 27, 2024.

She was born in Portland on Sept. 19, 1937 to Lenora and Maurice Wildes.

Anita married the love of her life, Edward Geary at the age of 18 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on June 16, 1956. They settled in Portland, raised four children and spent 65 beautiful years together.

Anita worked for Shaw’s Grocery for 20 years. In 1998, at 60 years young, she earned a degree in social services from University of Maine. She went on to work for non-profit PROP until she retired.

Anita was the matriarch of her family. She favored hosting her loved ones for cook outs, boat rides, game nights, and her famous smothered beef dinners at her Maine home, affectionately known as Camp, in Kettle Cove.

Anita spent winters at Bay Indies in Venice, Fla. where she was very involved in the community. She was Vice President of the Bocce Club, played in a bowling league, and was a member of numerous clubs and card groups. She loved to travel and had a busy social calendar with many great friends. She also cherished visits from her family, taking them on Disney trips and shark teeth hunting on Venice Beach.

Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward, in 2022; and her daughter, Katheleen Geary of Portland, in 2021.

She leaves behind a daughter, Lauren Daicy (Michael) of Portland, and two sons, Kevin Geary (Cynthia) of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Keith Geary (Karen) of Westbrook. She leaves behind four siblings, Kathleen (Sue) Briggs, Maurice Wildes, Daniel Wildes (Kay) and Wayne Wildes (Helen).

She was predeceased by brother, Michael Wildes.

Anita had exceptionally special relationships with her grandchildren Christine D’Alfonso, Amanda Lebel (Matt), Angela Buck (Jake), Jarod Geary (Danielle), Kayla Geary, Breeanna Geary and Collin Geary. Anita also had 10 great-grandchildren, Ellis, Maekenna, Liliana, Caden, Ryleigh, Piper, Danika, Zachary, Emery and Edward John.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass honoring Anita on Saturday April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland and a celebration of life to follow at Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland in the DaVinci Room.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Anita’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.