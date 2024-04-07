PORTLAND – Nancy (Nason) Gallagher, 89, loving wife, mother, nana and friend passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024, in her home surrounded by devoted family.

Nancy “Nan” was born on July 5, 1934 in Portland to Aloma and Arthur Nason. She graduated from Portland High School and received her RN Degree from the Mercy School of Nursing, which led to a lifelong rewarding career. These skills and her high morals were what made her an exceptional nurse and compassionate human being, always caring for others above herself.

Nancy and Frank, high school sweethearts, married in 1957 and celebrated their 60-year anniversary in 2017, just four months before his passing. They loved each other unconditionally and were true partners in life. For the next 22 years, Frank’s active duty career in the USMC included deployments overseas, many moves when transferred (New Hampshire, North Carolina, Connecticut, Virginia, New York) and retiring to Portland in 1974. Nancy was the ultimate list maker, packing professional, documenter of all relocations/family history and successfully facilitated all aspects of family military life. During these years they were blessed with their children, Carrie (1959) and Sean (1961).

Returning to Portland in 1974, having purchased Nancy’s childhood home in 1969, Frank began a career in banking and Nancy was given the opportunity to design and implement the Certified Geriatric Nurse Assistant program at PRVTC (Portland Adult Ed) from 1974-1980. She was very proud of her accomplishment and she prepared top notch graduates. Nancy also excelled at medical transcription throughout the years and was employed as a medical secretary in the Anesthesia Dept. at MMC from 1981 until her retirement in 1989.

For 25 years, Nancy and Frank enjoyed seasonal camping at Two Lakes in Oxford, making many lasting friendships and precious lifetime memories for their granddaughters Kayla and Leah. Nancy was delighted to belong to the country line dancing team of Two Left Feet for many years, attending demos and competition (Las Vegas!), looking great in the team outfit and involving Kayla with their practice sessions! While at Two Lakes, she was a Red Hatter and participated in their outings. Nancy and Frank were frequent visitors to the Eastern Prom with views of Casco Bay, the Nubble Lighthouse in York Beach, and the Cliff House on their Anniversary.

Nancy was a talented composer of numerous poems for friends and family that brought joy and even tears to us all. She enjoyed a challenging game of cribbage, scrapbooking, calligraphy, and was a proud member of the Maine Historical Society. She loved her dinner dates with Leah sharing Panera squash soup and oyster crackers, Pizza Villa’s haddock chowder, muffins, lemon Oreos, Tic Tacs, and a good cup of Folger’s!

Nancy leaves behind daughter, Carrie Porcelli and husband Larry, son, Sean Gallagher (residing in her upstairs apt. since 2020, contributing to her valued independence), cherished granddaughters Kayla Porcelli and fiancé Jake Poirier, Leah Porcelli; sister-in-law, Jean Gallagher; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. with a sharing and remembrance at 6 p.m., Friday April 12 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Light refreshments will be served. To share a memory or condolence, please visit: http://www.athutchins.com

“My life’s been full, I savored much. Good friends, Good times, A Loved one’s touch.”