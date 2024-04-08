Exterior of Pizza Villa in Portland, where you can get in on deals early in the week. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Get a cheese pizza for just $5 (additional charge for toppings) on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Pizza Villa at 940 Congress St. in Portland.

Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on those days. Other days of the week, the same pizza costs $10.50.

If you arrive between 2 and 6 p.m., there are happy hour deals on beverages, too, including Miller Lite or Budweiser pitchers for $7.50, among other markdowns.

