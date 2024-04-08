PENDANT LIGHTS by Snow Hill Lighting
These LED lights are made in Appleton from up-cycled glass insulators that you see on power lines.
$85 to $105 depending on customization at etsy.com/shop/snowhilllighting
LINEN PILLOW COVERS by Erin Flett
The new season of home, apparel and accessory designs from Flett has a color story of clay, yolk, royal blue, Kelly and evergreen.
Anita pattern in Kelly, 20” by 20”, $95 at erinflett.com or 2 Main Street, Gorham
BAR SOAP by Casco Bay Soap Co.
Swirl it up for spring with “Siren Song,” a blend of citrus, jasmine, lily and musk scents.
$4.50 at cascobaysoap.com
SUMMER BLANKETS by Swans Island
Swans Island blankets are woven on antique looms in Northport. This selection in Pick Stripe H are 100% cotton and on sale right now.
Pick Stripe Blanket in Hunter Green. $338.40 for queen size at swansislandcompany.com or 2 Bay View Street, Camden
LEATHER SOFA at Home Remedies
There’s always something interesting on the floor at Home Remedies, a decorator’s dream of a showroom, workshop and gift store.
Hive Sofa in Voyage Juniper, $8,399, at 83 Commercial Street, Portland
LOG CABIN PLAYSET by Roy Toy
Build your dream home with a striking green roof. Natural materials supplied by East Machias-based Roy Toy.
1930s Original Camp for $11.95. Sets go up to 550 pieces for $89.95 at roytoy.com
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.