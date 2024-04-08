OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Carole Conchitta Bryan, 84, of 9 Carlton Ave., passed away peacefully on April 4, 2024, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Portland on Oct. 23, 1939, the daughter of Leo and Elsie (Garneau) Cote.

Carole graduated from South Portland High School. Carole and her former husband started their boat hauling business R.H. Bryan and Sons Boat Transportation Company. She then went to work at Sears and Roebuck for 25 years as a sales professional. During this time, she also worked with her partner Phil Nason and was instrumental in the formation and growth of the Pine Tree Burn Foundation traveling all over the state selling ads to put in their yearbook.

Carole enjoyed traveling to historic sites with her family and friends. She loved spending time with her family and friend Carole and loved telling them stories about her adventures. She had a love for crocheting, knitting, book reading, puzzles and baking.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 25 years Richard Bryan, her partner of 20 years Phillip Nason, and her great-grandson Tyler Dail-Dube.

Carole is survived by her son Ricky Bryan, her daughters Robin Dube, Joyce Stickles, and Melissa Hart, six grandchildren LeeAnn Dube, Kevin Dube, Bryan Fleurant, Sam Bryan, Victoria Mason, Abrialla Feacher and Aaron Page, and three great-grandchildren Kori Banville, Arianna Fleurant and Kaitlyn Dube.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, Saco is entrusted with her arrangements.

