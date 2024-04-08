BIDDEFORD — William R. White of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Easter Sunday, March 31,

at the age of 71.

He is survived by his brother Douglas and sister-in-law Barbara; his two nieces Kendra C. White and Jennifer A. Bravo (White); his two grandnieces Lila and Ruthie Bravo ages 7 and 4; and, his wife of 12 years Louise.

Bill, a Naval Reserve veteran, is a graduate of the University of Maine, Orono where he received his BA in journalism. He went on to earn a BS in biology at the University of Connecticut and then, after working at Sloan Kettering for several years, he attended night school at Pace University where he earned a Master’s Degree in computer science.

While working at Sloan Kettering and living in New York City Bill became a docent at the New York City Museum of Natural History, a volunteer job that reflected his deep love of nature and the outdoors, his unquenchable thirst for learning and teaching. After working for several years in upstate New York, Bill returned to Maine where he could be closer to his mother after she took up residence in an assisted living facility in Biddeford.

Bill spent his final pre-retirement years working for Cabela’s in South Portland where he was constantly being recognized as one of their top employees. For all those whose life he touched he will be remembered for his kindness and sharing personality.

Please visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: