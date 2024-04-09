The Portland Public School Board discussed a proposed $162.3 million school budget for the 2024-25 school district prior to an expected vote Tuesday night.

The board had not yet voted as of 8 p.m.

The $162.3 million school budget would eliminate around 10 positions compared to this school year and require a tax increase of 6.6%.

The increase in the school portion of the property tax rate would result in an additional $245 in annual taxes on a $500,000 home.

Portland’s overall property tax rate is the average of the municipal and school tax rates. The city and school board set their budgets and resulting tax rates, both of which must be approved by the City Council. The school budget also is sent to voters for approval.

This budget year, property owners got a 5.9% tax increase, the average of the city’s 6.1% tax increase and the school district’s 5.7% tax increase.

The city’s proposed $277 million general fund budget would increase the city side of the tax rate by 4.9%, increasing annual taxes on a $500,000 home by $170. If both budgets move forward as proposed, taxes would increase by $420 annually for the owner of a home assessed at $500,000.

This year’s school budget has garnered a significant amount of attention from educators, parents and other community members.

Rebecca Lynch Nichols, a Portland schools Spanish teacher, on Tuesday urged the school board to include more money to support world language instruction in the 2024-25 budget, saying it “uplifts” the district’s multilingual students and those who value multilingualism. Over 25% of Portland Public Schools students have a first language other than English, or are multilingual learners.

Portland resident Kathleen Finn said she opposes the tax increase the budget calls for.

“Please be fiscally responsible,” she told the board.

Superintendent Ryan Scallon proposed a budget on March 5 that called for the elimination of nearly 30 positions.

An amended version added back around 20 of those positions, including five education technicians, three classroom teachers and roles to support non-English speaking students, special education students, curriculum creation and administrative services.

This budget season is a particularly tricky one for the school district.

School leaders have said they are facing tight margins as they work to maintain services and limit the financial burden they put on taxpayers amid a loss of federal COVID-19 funding, inflation, and increased student need.

An outside review of Portland schools conducted earlier this year found that the district is regularly failing to provide grade level content, that students are not engaged and that the success of students varies based on the school attended, race and economic status, and that Portland students are scoring below average on statewide exams.

The school budget must also be approved by City Council and the public.

The school board is scheduled to present its budget to City Council on April 22. The City Council will then vote on May 20 about whether to send it back to the board before the public has a chance to vote on it on June 11.

