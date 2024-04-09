Portland is hiring a new director of planning and urban development, the city announced Tuesday.

Christine Grimando, who has held the post for four years, resigned Monday. A spokesperson for the city said Grimando left for “an opportunity in the private sector.”

According to the city website, Kevin Kraft is now serving as interim director.

In a press release Tuesday morning, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said the starting salary for the new director is between $119,868 and $138,890.

The department is responsible for instituting the city’s comprehensive plan, maintaining the housing data dashboard and finishing the ongoing Recode process to redraw zoning areas in the city. The director oversees an operating budget of about $1.9 million and manages a staff of 17, Grondin said in the announcement.

Grimando stepped into the role in December 2019. She was the interim director for about five months after her predecessor, Jeff Levine, left. Grimando was hired with a starting salary of $112,983.

Advertisement

She began working in the city’s planning department in April 2014, first as a senior planner and then as city planner. She previously spent seven years as town planner in York.

Portland is also still searching for a permanent director of health and human after Kristen Dow left the post in December.

The city also announced a new recruitment tool on Tuesday in an effort to fill about 200 various unfilled positions. The tool, called Recruiter Chat, will allow people interested in jobs with the city to schedule appointments with the city’s recruiter.

“We’re dedicated to helping people find the perfect fit for their career, and this initiative is a great way to both make a direct connection and get all of your questions answered,” wrote Grondin in a statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: