AUGUSTA — An amendment to Maine’s constitution that would protect the right to an abortion fell short of winning enough votes in the House Tuesday to send it to a statewide referendum. It did, however, get enough support to force final attempts in the House and Senate in the coming days.

The House voted 76-68 in favor of the amendment after the Senate voted 20-13 in support of the bill last week. The votes are enough to advance the bill to another round of consideration in both chambers, but they also signal that there likely won’t be enough support to get to the final step of sending the proposal to voters, as is required to amend the state constitution. Both chambers must pass the measure with two-thirds support to force a referendum.

Advocates said they are not giving up, and hope to change lawmakers’ minds before the final votes.

“Everyone deserves the right to make reproductive health care decisions without interference from politicians, and Mainers deserve to know their rights won’t hang in the balance every election cycle,” Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, said in a statement. “It’s time to explicitly enshrine the right to reproductive autonomy in Maine’s state constitution.”

The proposal, L.D. 780, is sponsored by Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, and came forward in the wake of the 2022 U.S. Supreme court decision that overturned federal protections for the right to an abortion. The decision has prompted states around the country to contemplate changes to abortion law, including in California, Michigan, Vermont and Ohio, where voters have enshrined abortion rights in their state constitutions following the ruling.

Tuesday’s House vote in Maine came the same day as the Arizona Supreme Court upheld an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions in that state. The court there said that with the federal right to abortion overturned, there was nothing preventing the state from enforcing the 160-year-old law.

In Maine, Vitelli and supporters of her bill have said that while Maine passed a new, more expansive abortion law last year guaranteeing a right to an abortion later in pregnancy, abortion and other reproductive health rights should not be subject to year-to-year changes to state law and should be protected in the state constitution.

“For over 50 years, access to birth control and safe, and legal reproductive health allowed women to take greater control over their ever-challenging balance act between work and family, giving us greater opportunity to participate fully in our communities and the economy,” House Majority Leader Mo Terry, D-Gorham, said in a floor speech. “This is no longer an assurance my daughters or other woman of their generation can count on.”

She encouraged other lawmakers to send the proposal to voters.

“A constitutional amendment protecting reproductive autonomy would provide stability and clarity amidst the ever-changing landscape of reproductive rights at the national level,” Terry said. “It would ensure the right to abortion remains protected in our state regardless of any potential future changes to the composition of this Legislature, the chief executive’s office, federal legislation or judicial decisions.”

In addition to abortion, the bill would protect other aspects of reproductive health such as access to birth control and fertility care.

VOTE ALONG PARTY LINES

Opponents Tuesday said the bill violates the rights of unborn children. Rep. David Haggan, R-Hampden, called it a “slap in the face to unborn babies and humanity.”

“If this thing goes through I will be ashamed to be a Mainer,” Haggan said. “A constitutional amendment to murder a vibrant and viable human being is unconscionable to me.”

Tuesday’s vote was almost along party lines, though two Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the bill. They were Rep. Michel Lajoie, D-Lewiston, and Rep. Bruce White, D-Waterville. Six lawmakers were absent.

In order to get two-thirds support, the 151-member House would need to see 101 members vote in favor of the bill and the 35-member Senate would need 24 votes.

Regardless of whether the bill ends up before voters this fall, advocates said on Tuesday that it could still play a role in November elections.

“Every lawmaker can count on Mainers taking note of whether their elected representatives chose to let Mainers have a voice at the ballot box or whether their lawmakers chose to silence them,” Margulies said.

