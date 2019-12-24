PORTLAND — The City Council last week named Christine Grimando the city’s director of planning and urban development

Grimando, who has served as the acting director since August when Jeff Levine left the position, has been working in the city’s planning department since April 2014, first as a senior planner and then as city planner. She previously spent seven years as town planner in York.

City Manager Jon Jennings told councilors Grimando is “highly knowledgeable.”

Councilor Spencer Thibodeau told Grimando he is “excited to see the things you do in this role.”

Councilor Belinda Ray said Grimando was one of the people integral in the adoption of Portland’s Plan 2030, the city’s updated comprehensive plan, which won Maine Association of Planner’s 2019 plan of the year.

Grimando will make $112,983 in her new role.

