Bishop honors Christmas Card Contest winners

Bishop Robert P. Deeley welcomed the winners of the Diocese of Portland’s Christmas Card Art Contest to the diocesan offices in Portland on Dec. 16, when they and their families enjoyed an Italian dinner with the bishop provided by Maria’s Restaurant in Portland.

All Catholic school and faith formation students throughout the diocese were invited to participate in the contest. Over 300 submissions were received, each featuring original creations by the artists reflecting a scripture passage.

The winners’ creations appeared on Christmas cards that were sent to 2019 Catholic Appeal donors. Audrey Le, who attends St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick and won the kindergarten-grade 2 category, said, “I chose to draw this picture because I thought about Jesus Christ in my heart and started drawing this picture.”

Grades 3-5 winner Seamus Dolan, who attends St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough, said, “I drew a lighthouse because my dad is in the Coast Guard and I’ve always wanted to go to the top of a lighthouse and I got to do it a few weeks ago. It was pretty cool.”

Elizabeth Merrill, who was the winner in grades 6-8 and attends Holy Cross School, South Portland, commented, “My art teacher laid out a bunch of Christmas cards and I picked a couple and just kind of combined them. It’s some of the shepherds looking up at the star.”

At the high school level, Cezarie St. Jean, a student of Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, said there were so many Bible verses to choose from she just chose two and combined them.

To thank them for their efforts, the bishop gave each winner a framed display of their artwork, a book, rosary bracelets and 50 Christmas cards featuring their artistic creations.

“These pictures capture the beauty of our faith. You did a wonderful job, and I’m very, very grateful for that,” Deely said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: