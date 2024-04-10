BANGOR – Arthur died on March 20, 2024 at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor. He was born on Jan. 21, 1943, in Portland, to Clare (Cassidy) and Murray B. Kilfoil. He attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School.

Art attended University of Maine to earn his B.A. in International Affairs before getting another degree at Georgetown University. Later he also obtained his Masters in International Business Management from Thunderbird University in Arizona. Stationed in South Carolina he served his country as an Interpreter and Army Intelligence Analyst. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6. Serving in the Peace Corps he worked in Senegal, Africa as a business manager and construction superintendent to build schools in rural areas. He worked for the Peace Corps again in the training center in St Croix, US Virgin Island. He signed up to work for Catholic Relief Services in Upper Volta, Africa.

He had a long career with Chase Manhattan Bank. He and his wife lived overseas for many years in Seoul, S Korea and Singapore. Art did extensive travel as his bank responsibilities included many countries from Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and then back in New York.

In 1996 Art retired and returned to Maine. He worked at LL Bean. He enjoyed camping and was always willing to help a friend. He was proud to achieve 25 years of sobriety through AA.

He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings, Carolyn McGrath and Joseph Kilfoil. Art leaves behind his daughter, Kathryn, of Queens, New York and his former wife, Patricia Berry Macina of Florida. He is survived by siblings Clifford (Doris) Kilfoil of Brunswick, Michael (Rose) Kilfoil of Gorham, Frederick (Phyllis) Kilfoil of Westbrook and Elizabeth (Robert) Winslow of Belfast, Maine as well as several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks for the care he received by Avita in Brunswick and the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor as he dealt with his decline due to Alzheimer’s.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date this summer. The interment will be a private family ceremony.

Memorial tributes may be made to your choice of Alcoholics Anonymous

or Alzheimer’s

Association Maine.

