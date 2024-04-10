OLD ORCHARD BEACH – David R. Roop, 85, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away surrounded by his loving family on the evening of Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Kennebunk.

He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 9, 1938, a son of Charles and Madeline (Richardson) Roop. David grew up in Millinocket graduating from Stearns High School, class of 1956 also serving as Class President. David received his bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College in 1960 where he met lifelong friends. He then enlisted in the United States Navy and faithfully served our country for three years. While in the Navy his ship, the USS Francis Marion was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis. David was honorably discharged in November 1963.

After serving in the Navy, David married the love of his life, Jeanine Ouellette, in 1965 in the town of Millinocket. The young couple moved to Boston where David began his career working in the paper industry. He then changed careers, moved back to Maine where he taught for the Stonington school system. David then returned to the paper industry working in sales for Great Northern Paper in Connecticut. Having strong ties to Maine, David and Jeanine decided to move to back to Maine where he continued to work for Great Northern. The family settled in Saco where they spent many years. It was during this time that Jeanine sadly passed away on Aug. 30, 2002.

David was an avid reader and owned a book store for several years. In his later years he also worked for LL Bean. David eventually relocated to Old Orchard Beach, where he spent the last five years of his life.

David had a passion for playing hockey and for many years played men’s league hockey. In his older years his passion for the game kept him on the ice right up until the age of 80, belonging to the “Old Boots League”. David had a love for sports which he passed onto his children. He was also a volunteer coach for many years coaching his sons in baseball and hockey in Connecticut and Maine.

Most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. He was a dedicated and proud grandfather and for many years “Grampy Dave” was fixture in the school theaters, fields, ice rinks and golf courses watching his grandchildren’s activities never missing an event. He will be sadly missed by many.

David was predeceased by his wife, Jeanine Roop.

He is survived by his three sons, Matthew Roop and wife Sue, Mark Roop and wife Lori, and Michael Roop and wife KyungHwa; by his five grandchildren, Christopher, Nathan, Lucas, Evie, and Atticus; by his two brothers, Martin Roop and wife Mary Jane, and Joseph Roop and wife Jolene; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine for the wonderful care and support they provided to David and his family. Also special thanks to Lorraine.

A private Graveside Service with military honors will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in the summer. To view David’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in David’s name to Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

