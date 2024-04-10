GORHAM – James Everett Shaw, “Jim”, of Gorham, passed away at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough on April 6, 2024, at age 78. A highly intelligent and quiet man, he struggled with the effects of brain cancer for eight months. Jim was born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on July 2, 1945, to Beatrice Loper Shaw and James Everett Shaw Sr. Growing up in the hills, river and trees of western Connecticut, he developed a lifelong love of nature, especially birds.

Jim graduated from Harwinton/ Torrington schools and spent two years studying at a branch of the University of Connecticut. He enlisted in the Navy and served four years during the Vietnam War era. He returned home to graduate from the University of Connecticut in 1971. He belonged to the agricultural fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. While in college he met his future wife, Drema Marston Shaw of Yarmouth. They were married in October, 1973. Soon before marriage, he was hired by the Social Security administration, where he worked for 36 years. Jim and his wife raised four children who he adored. Jim joined Harmony Masonic Lodge in Gorham and served as Master and Secretary. He was also a member of York Rite and Scottish Rite. Despite not wanting a dog, Jim was persuaded to adopt a toy poodle. Later Jim and Drema joined Saccarappa Obedience Club and enjoyed dog training together, a passion continued by some of the family. In 2012, the Club awarded Jim an AKC Outstanding Sportsmanship Award.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, three half-sisters, and his beloved cocker spaniel, Lillie. He is survived by his wife of 50 years; a son, Michael, his wife, Stephanie and daughter Kate, a son, Jeremy and his wife, Tina; a son, Joseph and his wife, Martha, daughter Annaka, and son, Alex; and a daughter, Sarah and her husband, Brian. We would like to thank Hospice of Southern Maine, and Maine Veterans’ Home, Scarborough, for their support and care.

A time of visiting will be Friday, April 12, 2024, from 4-5 p.m., followed by a Masonic funeral service at 5 p.m., at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 76 State St., Gorham.

Burial will be private, later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Maine Wildlife Park

in Gray.

