Hires, promotions, appointments

Tami Goodrich was hired by Portside Real Estate Group as an associate broker at its Falmouth office. She has over 10 years of experience and previously worked as an associate broker at Keller Williams Realty.

Recognition

Earle W. Noyes & Sons Moving Specialists, a moving company based in Portland, was given the President’s Quality Award by United Van Lines at a recent award ceremony. The award is based on quality service performance measured through customer surveys.

Open for business

Freedom’s Edge Cider opened Portland’s first hard cider tasting room at 31 Diamond St. The farm, located in Albion, is Maine’s largest hard cider producer.

Attic and Eaves, a vintage thrift, consignment and antiques store, opened at 90 Main St. in Yarmouth.

Expansion

Tri-County Mental Health Services was acquired by Spurwink. All Tri-County services will be continued, except for one in-home treatment program to be taken over by Maine Behavioral Healthcare through MaineHealth. Tri-County works in Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford and northern Cumberland counties.

