Bryce Ball and Jose Rodriguez hit RBI doubles during a four-run fifth inning, and five Reading pitchers combined on a five-hitter Wednesday night as the Fighting Phils beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 5-1, in an Eastern League game in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Portland took the lead in the third inning on a home run by Matthew Lugo – the first of the season for the Sea Dogs.

Sea Dogs starter Isaac Coffey retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced before Reading broke through in the fifth, with the help of three doubles, two walks, and a wild pitch that resulted in two runs for the Fighting Phils.

Coffey struck out six, walked one, and allowed four hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

