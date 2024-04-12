Max Ferguson and Marcelo Mayer hit solo home runs in the seventh inning, and Zach Penrod pitched five scoreless innings as the Portland Sea Dogs earned their first win of the season, beating the Reading Fightin Phils 9-0 on Friday in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Penrod allowed two hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter to earn his first Double-A victory.
Ferguson was 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored after entering the game in the bottom of the fourth. Mayer added two hits and scored three times, and catcher Kyle Teel had three hits, drove in a run and scored once. Blaze Jordan and Eddinson Paulino each had two RBI.
Cody Scroggins and Wyatt Olds combined for four scoreless innings to finish the shutout.
