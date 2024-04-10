Ella Williams of Scarborough, left, and sixth-graders Freya and Emily take in the eclipse at Memorial Park Monday afternoon. Drew Johnson / Scarborough Leader

Scarborough High School freshman Seamus Dolan takes a break between tricks at the skate park to view the eclipse. Drew Johnson / Scarborough Leader

The McGarrys of Scarborough – from left, Merry, Susan, Mitch and Michael – made Monday’s solar eclipse a family affair. Drew Johnson / Scarborough Leader

Benjamin Morin of Scarborough snaps a photo of the astronomical phenomenon. Drew Johnson / Scarborough Leader

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
scarborough maine, Sentry News, solar eclipse 2024
Related Stories
Latest Articles