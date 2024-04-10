After just 16 months in business, Scandinavian-style restaurant and bar Trudy Bird’s Ølbar in North Yarmouth announced Tuesday on social media that it would be closing.

“In an effort to try and provide the best dining experience in an updated, refined setting we ran into cost and time overruns that have proven to be too difficult to overcome,” owners and twin brothers Jonathan and Alan Hines wrote in posts on Instagram and Facebook.

The owners did not say exactly when the restaurant will close. “As of right now, the future of Trudy Birds is unclear but we will continue to operate as normal and keep making memories until the sale of the building,” the post stated.

The Hines brothers launched Trudy Bird’s in December 2022 in the former Stones Cafe property at 424 Walnut Hill Road. They said a two-week 2017 trip to Scandinavia inspired them to open the restaurant.

The restaurant specializes in Danish open-faced sandwiches, or smørrebrød, while the bar features 20 beers on draft, several ciders and seven types of the Scandinavian spirit aquavit, including house-made versions. Trudy Bird’s aimed to use smørrebrød to also feature local Maine ingredients and Americana fusions.

The Hines moved to Maine from Georgia about 14 years ago. They named the restaurant after their maternal grandmother, whose nickname was Trudy Bird.

The owners could not immediately be reached for additional details.

