Spring cleanup at

Woodman Preserve

Saco Valley Land Trust will host a spring trail cleanup from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Moses Woodman Preserve in Buxton.

Volunteers will help clear paths from debris after the winter storms, “lopping branches, sawing fallen logs and removing obstacles,” the land trust said in an announcement.

Bring your own tools, like hand saws, work gloves, trimmers and chainsaws. Sign up by emailing Event and Outreach Organizer Abby Wilson at awilson@sacovalleylandtrust.org. The preserve is located at 405 Simpson Road.

