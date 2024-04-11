Drive-thru roast turkey dinner – Saturday, April 13, 4-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 87 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10, exact change.
Free community dinner – Saturday, April 13, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. African food, hosted by New Mainers of God’s Peace Assembly. A reschedule from April 6.
Westbrook bean supper – Saturday, April 13, 5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children.
Senior lunch – Wednesday, April 17, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.
Community meal – Wednesday, April 17, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
Free community dinner – Saturday, April 20, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, April 27, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 families. Takeout available.
