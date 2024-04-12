BRUNSWICK – Daniel Edward Piippo, 81, died April 8, 2024, in Brunswick. Dan, as he was known to all, was born Nov. 22, 1942 in Auburn, to Reino and Florence Cox Piippo and he was the oldest of three siblings.

He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961 and then served four years in the United States Air Force, before spending more than 35 years working in the aerospace industry, at locations all over the world. He married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Kathleen Adams Pennington (Mary Kay) in 1972, and had a love for motorcycles and fast cars that took him and Mary Kay on many adventures.

Dan is preceded in death by both of his parents, his wife, Mary Kay, and his daughter Danielle Reina Yelverton.

He is survived by his two sisters, Doris Piippo Gnauck (Richard) of Brunswick, and their three sons Wilhelm, Erik, and Karl of Brunswick, and Catherine Piippo Marquez of Orono, and her two children Dan Marquez of Portland, and Sarah Marquez of Brooklyn, N.Y., Dan’s two stepchildren, James A. Pennington III (Paula) of Richmond, Va., and Elizabeth P. Hamilton (Adam) of San Marcos, Texas, and five grandchildren, Scott and Reina Yelverton of Elkton, Va., Alden Epps of San Marcos, Texas, and Christopher and James Pennington of Richmond, Va., and a myriad of extended family and friends.

