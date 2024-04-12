Lamson, James 93, Dec. 19, 2023. Mass, May 3, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Portland, burial and reception follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Lamson, James 93, Dec. 19, 2023. Mass, May 3, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Portland, burial and reception follows. ...
Lamson, James 93, Dec. 19, 2023. Mass, May 3, 11 a.m., St. Pius X Church, Portland, burial and reception follows.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.