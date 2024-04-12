4 AMY LANE, UNIT 4, Cumberland — $895,000

3 beds, 3.5 baths, 3,860 SF

Built in 2001, this townhouse in the True Spring Farm Association shares just one of its two-bay garage walls with its neighbor, preserving a single-family home feel. There’s an upscale kitchen, open dining and living room with gas fireplace, and primary bedroom with bath on the first floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms and baths, with a possible third bedroom in bonus space above the garage. The finished basement has an indoor lap pool with a tiled shower. Monthly association fees are $656. Represented by Katherine Pratt, Legacy Properties, Sotheby’s International Realty. See the full listing.

174 MAST ROAD, Falmouth — $799,900

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,326 SF

Sitting across from the Highland Lake boat launch on 6.34 acres, this 1998 home is ready for viewing with fresh paint in grays and beiges through most of the house. Pictures show a kitchen with tile flooring opening to the wood floored dining and living areas with sliding doors to the back deck. The second floor has carpeted bedrooms and slanted dormer walls. Downstairs, there’s a finished daylight basement set up as gym with additional storage closets. Represented by Will Van Wickler, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.

15 CARRIAGE HILL, North Yarmouth — $950,000

4 beds, 2.5 baths, 3,567 SF

This contemporary 2004 home on over five acres looks nice and bright in its photos. Framed by cherry hardwood floors and recessed lighting on peaked ceilings, the home’s first floor has an atrium-like foyer, arched windows and entryways, a brick fireplace and what looks like an open flow. The third-floor attic space and basement have been finished, with a professional home theatre on the lower level. Located in the Carriage Hill subdivision with a $500 monthly association fee. Represented by Mary Roy, Portside Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: