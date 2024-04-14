WESTBROOK – Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Irene Elizabeth (Klowas) Doughty, 76, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on April 3, 2024.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1947 in Freeport, N.Y. to her adoring parents Augustine and Sarah Klowas. Freeport, N.Y. is where Irene shared her childhood with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Irene brought much joy to those around her. She loved everyone and was a mom to anyone who walked through her door.

Irene’s journey touched the lives of many, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of strength and resilience. Irene’s unwavering spirit in the face of adversity was an inspiration to all who knew her. Highlights of her great life include meeting her beloved husband, Arthur Doughty, at Panther Pond in Raymond where their families both had camps and would spend their summers. Irene performed in the Macy’s Day Parade in high school (which we were reminded of EVERY Thanksgiving). She owned and operated a popular breakfast and lunch spot, aptly named Irene’s, in the late 1990s. By far, her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her five children and a grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Family was the most important part of Irene’s life, including having everyone for Sunday dinner at their home in Westbrook where she and her husband proudly raised their family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Eugene Doughty; and infant son, Jason Robert Doughty. We know they are happily reunited amid our sadness.

Irene is survived by her children, Kathleen Elizabeth Dunlea (Lance Mattatall) of Windham, Pamela Irish (Matthew Irish) of Gorham, Eugene Arthur Doughty (Krissy Lombard) of Wells, Amy Doughty (Joseph Handlon) of Standish, and Dr. Leanne Irene Doughty (Dr. Matthew Solven) of Fredericton, New Brunswick; grandchildren, Tyler Dunlea (Melissa Dunlea and their daughter, Evelyn), Tanner Dunlea (Amelia Crannell and their son, Teegan), Trevin Arthur Dunlea, Troy Jason Dunlea (Jayde Young), Danielle Irish, Meghan Irene Irish, Kaitlyn Bragg, Kaleigh Bragg, Sophia Solven, Sadie Solven and Jonas Solven. She is also survived by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Jeri Klowas of Charleston, S.C.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family of Irene Doughty would like to thank all the medical staff, doctors, and nurses at Maine Medical Center who attended, and treated our mother with such compassion and dignity. In addition, the family is forever grateful to Irene’s niece and goddaughter, Debbie Klowas who has helped and supported the family during this difficult time in so many ways.

A celebration of Irene’s life will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., downstairs at Highland Lake Congregational Church, 1303 Brighton Rd., Westbrook. Family burial is private.

May our dearest mother rest in eternal peace, free from pain, and may her memory continue to bring comfort to all those who mourn her passing.

To express condolences or to participate in Irene’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

In memory of Irene Elizabeth Doughty, donations may kindly be made to

Highland Lake Congregational Church,

℅ Marilyn Hatt,

12 Willow Drive,

Westbrook, ME 04092

