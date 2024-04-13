BIDDEFORD – Bruce Robert Milliard, 70, of Biddeford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, April 10, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Biddeford on Jan. 21, 1954, a son of Euclid “Pete” and Orella (Morin) Milliard. He grew up in Saco and graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1972. Bruce went on to further his education at the University of Maine in Augusta, receiving an associate degree in Music.

Throughout his whole life Bruce lived and worked in Southern Maine.

Of all things that Bruce treasured, nothing compared to his love and passion for music. This zeal started at the age of 6 when his brother, Richard, made him a cigar box guitar, and from that point on, Bruce’s life was forever changed.

Bruce will be dearly missed by his family, and by the local music community.

He was predeceased by his father, Euclid “Pete” Milliard; and by his siblings David Milliard, and Helen Burgess.

He is survived by his mother, Orella Milliard; by his brother, Richard Milliard and his wife Ann; as well, as by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral ceremony beginning at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, April 17 at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous