KENNEBUNK – Susan Avery Rawlings, 58, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial House after a brief and sudden illness.

Susie, as she was affectionately known, was born on Nov. 4, 1965, in Norwalk, Conn., to William E. and Arlene H. Rawlings. She was raised with her siblings, John, Chris, and Lesley, in Wilton and New Canaan, Conn., Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., and Kennebunk.

Susie was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Arlene Rawlings; a brother, Christopher Rawlings; grandparents, John and Jeannette Hunt, and her favorite grandmother, Marge Rawlings.

Susie was educated at the St. Marks School in Massachusetts, New Canaan High in Connecticut, and Boston University.

Susie’s enormous heart was open to so many throughout her life and she gave generously to all who knew her. Like her mother, she had the magnificent power of connection. She wove invisible strings throughout her life that brought people together from Maui, Connecticut, Massachusetts, El Salvador, and often right next door. Her generosity knew no limits, and her home was open to anyone willing to brave the motley crew of dogs and children running around. Her own children spent many late nights and early mornings making up beds for unexpected family and friends who were “on their way.”

A talented artist in floral design, Susie’s career began in Boston, and then brought her to Maui, Hawaii, where she met her husband Roberto Gil living and working in the mountains of Maui on a flower farm. Her artistry in floral designs brought so much joy to her holiday tables, her daughters on their birthdays, and to all who received her gifts for momentous occasions.

“Susie Q’s” decade on Maui was a special and important time in her life. It gave her her first daughter, Anu, and lifelong friendships with Laura, Louise, Rocky, Matthew, Carver, Jane, and many more. It was on Maui where she embraced her free spirit, independence, and rebellious nature. She was, perhaps, the most herself on the island with the dear friends she made there. She remained a daily reader of “The Maui News,” and her spirit never truly left the rich life she made for herself there.

Motherhood was the most sought after and important job she ever had. She spent many years selflessly running her two daughters to swim practices, ice skating lessons, gymnastics, soccer, tennis, and spent countless hours at KBIA and Mother’s Beach, overjoyed to see her daughters happy there. In addition to her children, and other’s children, Susie nurtured and loved her fur babies – her “number one son” Kiko, Lily, Zane and Zeus and could always be counted on to unabashedly make faces at babies in public or stop traffic to pull over and give love to a walking dog in the neighborhood. If babies and dogs really are the best judge of character, Susie was a pure soul.

A ferocious reader of fiction, Susie always carried a book or two in her handbag, a stack by her bedside, and a few in the trunk of her car. For most of her life, whether on Maui or Kennebunk Beach, Susie found her bliss basking in the sunshine with a good book in her hand.

Survivors include her husband, Roberto Gil; her daughters, and the two great loves of her life, Margaret Anuhea and Camilla Esperanza; a brother, John Rawlings (Betsy), a sister, Lesley Rawlings (Howard); a nephew, Paul Rawlings; an aunt, Avery Hunt; and several stepchildren. Her grandchildren Enrique and Isai Hernandez, and Mateo Valdez brightened her life as well.

A celebration of Susie’s life will take place this summer in Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Animal Welfare Society in West Kennebunk, or the

Four Legged Freedom Rescue of Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous