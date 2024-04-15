BASEBALL

Coach: Mike D’Andrea (fourth year, 47-9 overall record)

2023 record: 16-2 (Lost, 3-2, to Thornton Academy in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Ethan Hendry (Senior), Brennan Rumpf (Senior), Josh Polchies (Junior), Tyler Simmons (Junior), Jacoby Porter (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 17 GORHAM, April 25 @ South Portland, May 2 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 10 @ Marshwood, May 16 SCARBOROUGH

Coach’s comment: “We’re still trying to figure it out, but we have some good pieces to work with. There’s going to be a bunch of teams that will be tough to beat this year when their top guy is on the mound. I’ve been fortunate enough to be in a lot of big games in my career and I’ve learned that sometimes you just need some luck. We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing and hope that this year, we get the bounces.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth was on the brink of a trip to the regional final a year when it couldn’t hold a late lead against Thornton Academy and had its season end in stunning fashion. The Navigators used that setback as motivation and this spring, are viewed as the favorite in Class A South.

There are many reasons for the high praise, starting with Rumpf, the University of Maine-bound hurler, who is also a top hitter and infielder. Rumpf was named the Edson Hadlock Award winner as the league’s top pitcher a year ago after going 7-0 with an 0.28 earned run average and 66 strikeouts in 49.1 innings. He also hit .388. Another reason Falmouth is so highly touted is Hendry, an elite catcher who will play next year at Division II Embry-Riddle in Daytona Beach, Florida. Last year, Hendry hit .395 with 20 RBI and had a team-high 14 steals, a rarity for a catcher. His arm is impressive too, as he gunned down eight of the 12 runners who tried to steal against him. Hendry, a first-team league all-star and member of the All-Defensive team in 2023, probably won’t get that many opportunities to throw out base runners this year, as the word is out that it’s not wise to run against him. He’ll also see some time on the mound this season. Porter, Simmons (first-team all-star last year), junior Nick Wyse and sophomore Caden Berry are also in the pitching mix. Junior Brandon White will catch when Hendry is on the mound. Polchies is back for a second season with the Navigators. He’ll play short and is one of the team’s top hitters. Porter, a man-child who showed impressive pop as a freshman when he was a second-team all-star, will be even more formidable this season. He’ll see time at either corner infield position when he doesn’t pitch. Simmons is another top returner. He also can play first or third. Junior Thomas Healey can also play the infield and can make an impact with the bat. Senior Tony Severino will be in the mix in the outfield, along with White and Wyse.

Falmouth has everything it takes to make a championship run. That includes great pitching, potent hitting and players who play different positions. All that, plus the best coach in the state as well in D’Andrea, who has been winning state titles going back to the last century and was the league’s Coach of the Year in 2023. The Navigators last played in a state game in 2017 and last won a title in 2012. Don’t be surprised if those droughts come to an end in June.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Hillary Berry and Tyler Spence (first year)

2023 record: 0-16 (no postseason)

Top returning players: Kate Barter (Senior), Eve Chace (Senior), Ava Walker (Senior), Gabby Worthen (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 18 GORHAM, April 22 @ Portland, May 1 @ Scarborough, May 17 CHEVERUS, May 24 DEERING

Coach Berry’s comment: “We’re rebuilding this year with a very young team. Tyler and I are super-excited about this team and can’t wait to see them grow this year. We have some great promise for this year and our future.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth hasn’t won a game the past two seasons, but it’s a new era for the Navigators and there’s reason for optimism that the program will turn the corner. This spring, Berry (who played at Maine Maritime) and Spence (the former Falmouth soccer standout) take over the program. They have some talent to work with.

Worthen was a second-team league all-star in 2023. She’ll catch and can hit the ball as well. She batted .398 and slugged .467 a year ago. Worthen will also bring along new freshmen pitchers Siobhan Nielson and Ainsley White. Other veterans include Walker (.348, 5 RBI last season) at first base, Chace (.600) at shortstop and Barter (.329, 9 RBI) at third base or centerfield. Add to the mix sophomores Avery Davis (first base, outfield) and Katherine Piveronas (utility) and freshman Lyla Gagnon (second base, outfield) and Falmouth should be able to hold its own against most foes.

While winning records and playoff berths might still be in the future, don’t be surprised if this squad makes nice strides in the weeks to come and is tough to beat by season’s end.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Dave Barton (seventh year, 71-22 overall record)

2023 record: 13-3 (Lost, 8-4, to South Portland in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Indi Backman (Junior), Gio Guerrette (Junior), Joey Guerrette (Junior), Miles Thaxter (Junior), Hayden Davis (Sophomore), Peter Kearns (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 19 @ Scarborough, April 24 CAPE ELIZABETH, April 30 @ Windham, May 15 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 18 @ Yarmouth, May 22 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 30 THORNTON ACADEMY

Coach’s comment: “We’ve got such a great group of young men that take great pride in their preparation and approach to the process. We’re just focused on getting a little better each day. We’re looking forward to putting in the work and finding out what kind of team we can be later in the season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Navigators’ quest for another trip to the state final was derailed by South Portland in the state semifinals. Look for that to be an aberration as this group has what it takes to do great things, as evidenced by a 17-0 win over Marshwood in the season opener.

Falmouth returns Gio Guerrette, who was an All-American last season after scoring 55 goals and adding 17 assists. Guerrette, who scored three times in the opener, has committed to playing at Division 1 Quinnipiac University in Connecticut and is part of a dynamic midfield that will make life miserable for the opposition. Joey Guerrette (51 goals, 28 assists during a first-team league all-star campaign) is also committed to playing D1, at the University of Massachusetts. He had four goals in the first game. If other teams only had to worry about those two it would cause them nightmares, but there’s much, much more. Davis scored 48 goals and added 27 assists as a freshman and was an honorable mention. Kearns will be the faceoff guy. Up top, junior Evan Yale is a top scoring threat. He scored three times against Marshwood. Sophomore TJ Saulter (four goals in the opener) is yet another scorer to contend with. The defense is paced by Backman (a first-team all-star who has committed to D1 Merrimack College) and Thaxter. Junior Cam Sinclair and sophomore Cam Day will each get a chance to lock down the goalie position.

Despite the fact that the Navigators are still relatively young, this is a team that is talented and motivated and that’s going to be a tough combination to beat. At some point, someone is going to dethrone Cape Elizabeth. Falmouth might just be the team best equipped to do so.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Ashley Pullen (sixth year, 65-13, two state championships)

2023 record: 15-2 (Lost, 8-5, to Yarmouth in Class A state semifinals)

Top returning players: Morgan Adams (Senior), Peaches Stucker (Senior), Keira Alcock (Junior), Maisy Clement (Junior), Sadie Kramer (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 16 YARMOUTH, April 30 GREELY, May 17 @ Kennebunk

Coach’s comment: “We are sort of young, but we hope to make a run at states. I’m hoping that a mix of strategy and heart will be enough to pull some upsets in those big games.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After a disappointing home loss to Yarmouth in last year’s playoffs, Falmouth said farewell to All-American Sloane Ginevan and all-stars Sydney Shiben and Lucy Taylor. This year’s team has a fair amount of unproven players who have a lot of potential, mixed in with a few veterans who hope to lead the way to big things. The Navigators started fast last week with a 15-5 win over Thornton Academy.

This year’s squad is led by Stucker, a first-team all-star in 2023. She’s a top midfielder who will play next year at Trinity College in Connecticut. Last year, Stucker led the team in assists with 39 and also had 30 goals and 53 draw controls. She’ll do a little of everything, including playing great defense and inspiring her teammates. Stucker scored three goals and added four assists against the Golden Trojans last week. Alcock (11 goals, 3 assists) and Clement (19 goals, 24 assists) pace the attack (Clement scored three times in the first game). The defense is sparked by Adams and Kramer, an honorable mention all-star last season. Senior Mallory Kerr returns to the program after a year away. She’ll be a factor in the midfield and on defense. She’s a soccer standout (who will play that sport at Trinity) and her addition is huge. Freshman Riley Davis is a star in the making. Davis had four goals in the opener. She’ll take draws and could become something special (Pullen already compares her to Ginevan at that age). All-star goalie Patty Riley has graduated and will be replace by a combination of junior Amelia Brann and freshman Tessa Woodbury. Falmouth is bolstered as well by the addition of junior varsity coach Ashley Durepo, who played at the University of New Hampshire and previously coached at Merrimack College and the University of Southern Maine.

The Navigators will get an immediate idea of where they stand when they host Yarmouth Tuesday. Both teams are still chasing Kennebunk (which has a four-year, 50 game win streak and counting at press time). By season’s end, Falmouth will be primed to go toe-to-toe with anyone. This group might just make it to the final Saturday this time around.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Jorma Kurry (24th year, six state championships)

2023 results:

(Boys) 2nd @ Class A state meet

(Girls) 7th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Bennett Calcagni (Senior), Alex Findlay (Senior), Chris Jaynes (Junior), George Klatsky (Junior), Avery Park-Morong (Junior), Max Shapiro (Junior), Abram Wintersteen (Junior), Ali Carter (Sophomore)

(Girls) Samantha Gaudet (Senior), Bella Koepsell (Senior), Ruby Prentiss (Senior), Sydney Young (Senior), Haley Barrett (Junior), Skylar Bush (Junior), Mackenzie Verlee (Junior), Brynn Fortier (Sophomore), Keira Kelly (Sophomore), Sara Tennent (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The boys’ team graduated a lot of talent, but will have some strong athletes particularly in the sprints and throws. Our girls’ numbers are up significantly. We should do well through the regular season and with some experienced athletes across a variety of events, we are poised to do well at championship meets.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth is coming off another solid season and this spring should be more of the same for the boys and the girls.

The boys’ squad features a top sprinter in Shapiro, who came in sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 100 at last year’s state meet. He had a terrific indoor campaign and hopes to help fill the void after standout Finn Caxton-Smith graduated. Carter, Wintersteen and sophomore Ryan Werthmann look to make their mark also. Jaynes (seventh in the 300 hurdles last season) is the top returner in that event. He’s joined by new senior Jason Hargesheimer. In field events, Klatsky (fifth in the javelin a year ago) and Park-Morong are top throwers, while Calcagni, Findlay and Hargesheimer compete in the jumps. While Scarborough and indoor champion South Portland appear to be the favorites in Class A South, the Navigators can’t be overlooked.

On the girls’ side, Koepsell, Tennent and Young return from a state champion 4×800 relay team and along with Barrett, junior Maeve Ginevan and freshmen Parker Fox and Georgia Moon, make up a formidable distance squad. Bush, Kelly (eighth in the 400 a year ago), Verlee and freshman Hadley Perry are sprinters to watch. Perry also competes in the hurdles. Prentiss (runner-up in the discus and fourth in the shot put last season) and Gaudet (third in the discus in 2023) are poised for big things in the throws. Fortier is a top jumper. Falmouth will vie with Scarborough and Windham for top honors in the league and has the ability to make a run at a top five finish at states.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Bob McCully (52nd year, 13 state championships)

2023 record: 16-0 (Beat Skowhegan, 5-0, to win Class A state title)

Top returning players: Karl Chamberlain (Senior), Daniel Kim (Senior), Raymond Li (Senior), Charlie Wolak (Senior), Andrew LeFavre (Junior), Nick Roediger (Junior), Sam Yoon (Junior), Luke Kusel (Sophomore), Blake McAteer (Sophomore), Eli Sidhu (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “I have 30 players on a very deep team. The returning players have improved considerably and freshman Matt Morneault is a very accomplished player and a welcome addition. We should be very strong.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth had a perfect season a year ago, thanks in part to the dominance of Xander Barber, who won the state singles crown before taking his skills to Dartmouth College. While his absence will be felt, the Navigators have plenty of firepower in reserve and while there are several other strong teams in their way, they have what it takes to repeat as Class A state champion.

Yoon was the state singles runner-up last spring and was a first-team league all-star. He’ll lead the way this year. Chamberlain and Sidhu were doubles all-stars last season and will also play key roles. Other veterans include Kim, Kusel, LeFevre, Li, McAteer, Roediger and Wolak. Senior Johnny Hwang, junior Vincent Mazuerenko, sophomore Thomas Bartlett and freshmen Callum Goldman, Dante Iannetta, Ben Morneault and Matt Morneault round out what should be a powerhouse team that will be tough to dethrone.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Larry Nichols (fourth year)

2023 record: 15-1 (Lost, 3-2, to Brunswick in Class A state final)

Top returning players: Mary McPheeters (Senior), Gracyn Mick (Senior), Jenna Nunley (Senior), Charlotte Williamson (Senior), Gwen Long (Junior), Sofia Kirtchev (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We hope for every player to improve in multiple areas every day, to remain injury-free and to reach the state finals.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Falmouth was perfect until a narrow loss in last year’s state match and the Navigators return enough talent to get back and finish the job. Falmouth will have to contend with Kennebunk, Scarborough and Thornton Academy in the region, so it won’t be easy to get to the final match, but the Navigators are up for the challenge and are eager to win the program’s first crown since 2018.

Kirtchev was a first-team league all-star in 2023 and will be a top singles player. Mick and Williamson made the second-team a year ago and will be among the best players in the league as well. Long and Nunley were doubles all-stars last season. McPheeters is another veteran. That solid core is bolstered by the arrival of senior Adele Gamage, juniors Carley Iannetta and Addie Morneault and freshman Sophia Tucker.

