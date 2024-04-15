DRESDEN — Four people were arrested on arson charges after allegedly setting fire to three vacant homes Sunday in Dresden and Woolwich.

While the homes were each vacant, one of them, a mobile home on Middle Road in Dresden, had been under extensive renovations so a young family could make it their home in just two weeks. The mobile home was uninsured and now the family of four — after they and other family members had worked to drywall, paint and renovate it as their new home — will have to find somewhere else to live.

Family members said they had no idea why anyone would set the home, or either of the two other buildings, on fire.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested and charged with two counts each of arson. The investigation is continuing and authorities said more charges may be forthcoming.

Savannah Breton, 18, of Woolwich; Patrick Kane, 19, of Topsham; and Robert Mathews, 36, of Lisbon, were arrested and taken to Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset. A juvenile from Lisbon was charged and released to a guardian.

Bail for Breton and Kane was set at $20,000, while Mathews is held with no bail, as when arrested he was already on bail on unrelated charges, according to a news release from the state Office of the State Fire Marshal from Shannon Moss, public information officer for Maine Department of Public Safety.

Woolwich firefighters responded Sunday morning at 1:22 a.m. to a fire at a vacant building at 506 Old Stage Road in Woolwich. About 15 minutes later a fire was reported to the Dresden Fire Department, at a vacant mobile home at 1248 Middle Road in Dresden.

Dresden Fire Chief Larry Call said the fire was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Around 8 a.m. Sunday Dresden firefighters responded to another fire call, this one at 1161 Middle Road — the home that the family had under renovation.

A team of investigators from the state fire marshal’s office responded and worked throughout the morning and most of the day Sunday on the investigation into the cause of the fires.

A family member of the owners of the under-renovation trailer, who did not want to be identified, said they had just put new drywall up in the home and painted, and were getting ready to put down flooring. They said whoever started the fire used some of the new rug to start it.

The couple and two kids, including their 5-year-old son who was excited about moving into his new bedroom, were planning to move in to the renovated home in about two weeks.

They said the older trailer was heavily damaged by smoke and is not livable as a result of the fire and will have to be torn down.

