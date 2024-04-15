A section of Congress Street in Portland will be closed next week for repaving in front of Maine Medical Center’s new Malone Family Tower.

The closure on Congress Street between St. John and Weymouth streets will begin at midnight Monday and is expected to extend through next Friday, April 26.

Traffic will be detoured down St. John Street to Park Avenue, then back up Weymouth to Congress. Local traffic will be able to detour down Valley Street. The detours will be marked by signs and flaggers will be on hand to help direct traffic, according to a Maine Medical Center spokesperson.

Sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians, and patients and visitors will continue to have access to the Congress Street entrance of the parking garage at 887 Congress St. Patients visiting the Maine Medical Center Sleep Institute will be able to park in a lot at 48 Gilman St.

The Malone Family Tower, a seven-story tower with state-of-the-art procedure rooms for cardiovascular care, is expected to open it June. It will have 96 beds in private rooms.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: