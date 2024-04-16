BATH – Kenneth Herbert Noyd was born Nov. 27, 1930 in Norwood, Mass. Ken passed away on April 7, 2024 at the age of 93 near Bath after enjoying heartfelt conversations with his family.

Having served with honor in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserves, Ken loved living in the City of Ships for the past nine years.

Ken was passionate about living life to the fullest. Whatever he endeavored to accomplish, he did so with vigorous enjoyment. At the Plant Memorial Home he called Bingo every week with wit and personality. Ken was beloved by his fellow Shriners and became a Master Mason in the Altemont Lodge #26 in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

He was an avid New England sports fan and relished eating steamers as often as possible. He was enamored by the lush beauty of the White Mountains and the brilliant colors of the changing of the seasons – a true New Englander at heart.

Ken was a deeply spiritual man. He was humble and caring in his ministry toward others. He was always seated in a position of influence in the churches he attended as a fundraiser, secretary, treasurer, deacon, and usher. He was a consummate volunteer serving at hospitals, meals on wheels, libraries, Little League, and Boy Scouts. His hobbies included cribbage, bingo, gardening, bowling, and completing complex jigsaw puzzles.

After graduating from Dedham High School in 1948, Ken received his degree in accounting from Bentley College. Ken quickly rose the corporate ladder through his rigorous work ethic as a data processor, auditor, a business finance manager, and an accountant in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, and North Carolina. No job was too big or too small. He was a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work.

Ken was predeceased by the love of his life, his devoted wife Nancy Lee Hurst. They celebrated more than 70 years together of a true and lasting romance. Ken was predeceased by his father, Anders Peter Noyd, his mother, Edla Victoria Johnson; his older brother, Bertil Noyd; and his grandson Travis Noyd. Ken is survived by his three children, Deborah Muise and husband Jeffrey, Dr. Robert Noyd and wife Susan, and John Noyd and wife Pamela. Surviving family members are his brother, Robert Anderson, his niece Bonnie Anderson and wife Jenny Galvin, his nephew Robert Anderson and wife Andrea, his nephew Allan Hurst and wife Beth, his nephew Doug Hurst and wife Sheryl, his niece Betty Jo Arbogast and husband Kevin, his niece Robin Jensen; his granddaughter Amanda Sayut and husband Dan, his granddaughter Molly Muise and husband Michael Waller, his granddaughter Kimberly Sluis, and his grandson James Noyd; and many great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Ken’s celebration of life will be later this year.

Condolences may be shared at Funerlalaternatives.net

In lieu of flowers, Ken’s wishes were for you to donate to any of your favorite charities and especially the Shriners Children’s Hospitals

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous