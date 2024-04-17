SANFORD – Raymond “Chief” M. Parent, 80, of Sanford, passed away on April 10, 2024, at his residence.

Born in Biddeford on June 12, 1943, to the late Albert and Aline Parent, Raymond grew up and attended local schools, graduating from Biddeford High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for four years as a Communications Specialist in Key West.

At the age of 15, Raymond met the love of his life, Pricille Jarry, whom he spent nearly 56 years loving and caring for. Together, they shared a lifetime of devotion and support.

In 1964, Raymond embarked on his lifelong career in the fire department, starting as a firefighter and ambulance attendant and eventually retiring as chief. His natural leadership skills propelled him through the ranks, serving as captain, deputy chief, and finally, chief. He also served as communications director for Sanford 911 and dedicated three years to building fire engines with Mike Anton. Raymond’s commitment extended beyond the fire department; he served double duty as interim town manager and fire chief for six weeks and chaired the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Association, dedicating a decade to establishing the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

Despite receiving numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including Fire Chief of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Kiwanis Citizen of the Year, Raymond remained humble, valuing his role as a dedicated public servant above all else.

Raymond’s true joy came from his family. His wife and children were his priority, and he cherished every moment spent with them.

Known for his zest for life and gratitude for each day, Raymond maintained an open-door policy at his home, always willing to lend an ear or offer guidance.

Raymond was predeceased by his beloved wife, Pricille Parent; an infant son, Rodney Parent; and two sisters, Yvette Sylvester and Nancy Neault.

He is survived by his daughter, Noreen Parent, of Sanford, his son, Eric Parent, and his wife, Marie, of Hollis; grandchildren, John-Paul Parent of Utah, and Zhanae Parent of Limerick; great-grandchildren, Boston Parent and Rylee Parent; his sister, Claire Ouellette of Florida, his sister, Elaine Cobeil and her husband Roland, of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church, 66 North Ave., Sanford. The burial will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

