Cemetery association

to hold annual meeting

The South Buxton Cemetery Association’s annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Buxton Town Hall.

All lot owners, representatives and interested parties are welcome and encouraged to attend. Members in attendance will elect officers and directors and an auditor will be selected.

The board of directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information, including lot purchases, call the cemetery’s office at 929-4773 or go to the association’s website at southbuxtoncemetery.com.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 17, 1974, that Calvin Reynolds of Bar Mills had purchased the previous fall Beech Ridge Speedway in Scarborough. Reynolds, a former stock car driver and flag man at the track, was prepping the track for

an opening May 5 that year.

