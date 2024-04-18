Woman’s Club art contest

Westbrook High School student Naomi Cabana last month took the blue ribbon for first place in Westbrook Woman’s Club annual art contest with her entry of a young woman in formal dress.

Tania Lee finished second with portraits, Quinn Leclerc submitted a collage and got third, and Juliana Aguirre illustrated a landscape and was given an honorary mention. The pieces will be entered into the General Federation of Women’s Club District 1 Art Contest on April 20.

Thirty-five high school students entered the contest, according to Roberta Morrill, co-chairperson of the contest.

Local artists Mary Brooking and Caren-Marie Michel and Westbrook Middle School art teacher Fairen Stark were the judges.

The club was honored to have Superintendent Peter Lancia, Westbrook Art Department Director Rachel Somerville, and art teachers Yagmur Gunel and Charlotte Caron speak at the event while art teacher Matt Johnson was unable to attend, Morrill said.

Eclipse viewers

Kate Radke, the program director at Walker Memorial Library, said the library handed out 106 glasses at its eclipse viewing event last week at Westbrook Common.

Advertisement

Radke said they supplied 500 viewing glasses in total over the past month.

Pizza challenge reminder

Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club hosts its second annual Pizza Challenge from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Westbrook Community Center.

Ten local pizza restaurants will compete for the titles Best Overall Pizza, Most Creative Pizza, and People’s Choice. A five-judge panel includes WLOB radio talk show host Ray Richardson, Channel 6 meteorologist Jason “Mr. Pizza” Nappi and Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce.

There will be a DJ, face painting, cornhole, caricatures, games and a bounce house. JetBlue airlines is giving away two roundtrip tickets in a raffle.

The event, and all-you-can-eat pizza, costs $12, $5 for children under age 12 and free for those under 5, available at the door.

The event helps fund Rotary charitable programs like scholarships and food insecurity support.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 17, 1974, that Deborah Gagnon, a freshman at UMaine Farmington, was home for Easter visiting her parents on Saco Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: